SDDOT seeks public input into U.S. Highway 85 corridor planning study between Spearfish and Deadwood

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) is collaborating with the City of Spearfish, the City of Deadwood, Lawrence County, and the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) to hold a public meeting at the Homestake Adams Research & Cultural Center (150 Sherman St.) in Deadwood on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss and gather input regarding the planning-level corridor study being conducted for the section of U.S. Highway 85 from Interstate 90 (exit 17) at Spearfish to U.S. Highway 14A at Deadwood. The study aims to evaluate the current and future conditions of the corridor, as well as potential improvements related to roadway conditions, traffic operations, and safety.

A presentation will be available for viewing during open house hours, and attendees will have the opportunity to have one-on-one discussions with the study team. The public will also have the opportunity to submit written comments. Written comments will be accepted until Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, and can be submitted either in person during the meeting or sent to: Mark Lutjeharms, Consultant Project Manager, 2000 Q St. Suite 500, Lincoln, NE 68503 or mlutjeharms@jeo.com. A comment section is also provided on the study website at https://www.us85spearfishtodeadwood.com/.

For those who cannot attend the open house or desire additional information on the overall study, information is available on the study website at https://www.us85spearfishtodeadwood.com/. Meeting materials will be posted to the website on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, for public review prior to the meeting. The study team would appreciate hearing from area commuters, concerned citizens, and adjacent landowners and business owners throughout the study period.

This notice is to inform individuals with disabilities that the open house will be held in a location that is accessible. If you require reasonable accommodations to participate in the open house, kindly request them from the Department’s ADA Coordinator at 605-773-3540 or 1-800-877-1113 (Telecommunication Relay Services for the Deaf). It is advisable to submit your request for accommodations at least two business days before the meeting to ensure they are available.

For more information, contact Tammy Williams, Special Projects Coordinator, at 605-295-7212 or tammy.williams@state.sd.us.

