Rapid City committee to host annual ADA anniversary picnic

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - On Wednesday, July 26, the City’s Disability Awareness and Accessibility Committee will organize the yearly Americans with Disabilities Act Anniversary Picnic from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Main Street Square.

The picnic is open to all and will feature performances by Andreia Gayle, vendors showcasing products and services for individuals with disabilities, complimentary food, and a declaration by Rapid City Mayor Jason Salamun. The Committee will also be responsible for distributing free parking permits to all picnic attendees.

“The annual ADA picnic is a great opportunity to share with the public the importance of the ADA to our community, for people of all abilities,” said Committee Chair Patrick Czerny. “The event is a great way for people with disabilities to network with others on issues, available services and products and to share perspectives.”

This year marks the 33rd anniversary of the passage of the landmark Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), becoming law in 1990. The ADA is a civil rights law prohibiting discrimination against individuals with disabilities in all areas of public life, including jobs, schools, transportation, communications, and all public and private places open to the general public. The purpose of the law is to make sure people with disabilities have the same rights and opportunities as everyone else.

