One man is killed in single-vehicle crash near Rapid City

Car went off the road near Exit 63, going into Box Elder.
By Madison Newman
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 7:36 PM MDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - An 80-year-old man was killed Friday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 90 near Exit 63, about a mile east of Rapid City.

According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, the man was driving east on the Interstate and began to exit into Box Elder when for an unknown reason, the car veered to the right, went through a ditch, and ended up in a small creek. The driver was taken to Monument Health but died from his injuries.

A 75-year-old female passenger sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The names of the crash victims have not been released pending notification of family members.

