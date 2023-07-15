Belle Fourche High School senior prank gone wrong

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - According to law enforcement, at least 30 students from Belle Fourche High School have been confirmed to be on the scene during a senior prank that occurred a few minutes past midnight on May 13.

The fire department was dispatched to the scene where, according to the State’s Attorney’s office, dispatch members found evidence of streamers strung from hallways, basketball hoops, stairwells, and doors; mini water cups lining the main office, chairs, and tables flipped over; a teacher desk in the bathroom stall, a broken teacher desk in the hallway blocking a fire door and fire extinguisher residue.

The Butte County State’s Attorney’s Office estimates the cost of the damage and cleanup at $3,600.

State’s Attorney, LeEllen McCartney organized a meeting with the people involved with the event on the evening of July 13 at the Butte County Courthouse to discuss McMartney’s proposals.

“I will not bring charges for trespass if they do the 10 hours of community service with proof to me by Oct. 31,” said McCartney.

