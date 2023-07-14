Wheels up riders! The Air & Style Flow Trail competition debuts in Rapid City this weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Air & Style Trail Riding competition will debut this Sunday, July 16th at 12pm in Rapid City for the first time and its gaining a lot of traction because of the popularity of this growing cycling event in South Dakota. Luke Krueger, one of the riders and trail designers says, “Thunderdog Sunday will be a celebration of a special type of style and skill. We’ve got an awesome little draw at the bottom of Far West. The dirt here is actually really great, it’s not as loose and rocky as most of M Hill. The pitch is perfect for us as well because it’s not too steep (17° average).”

He adds that “you can think of it like riding a roller coaster. The turns are built up so that it’s easy to go through the corners and you can carry more speed through them if you want to. The trail is for downhill bicycle traffic only, so no hiking and no riding up the wrong way. This is to keep everyone safe while allowing a high level of speed and flow, creating the feeling of soaring like a bird going down the mountain.”

Registration will be open from 12pm to 1pm for rider’s and there will also be a free ride/course warm up for all registered riders. The competition will begin at 1pm for riders to show off their skills to the crowd and judges in hopes of getting invited to the “Final Best Run Competition.” Kreuger says the trail is designed to be approachable for all, and to push the skills development of almost any rider. On your first try you may not be able to ride the whole thing comfortably, but there are safe ways to make it down so you can go back up and give it another try. Kreuger says, “we want to see you gain confidence on your bike by pushing your limits in the safest and most fun ways possible.”

Kreuger adds, “the trial is a well built directional flow that’s smooth and easy, so that you do not need an expensive mountain bike with fancy suspension to ride and have fun on it. Flow trail is confidence inspiring because you can see what is coming and your bike feels sure-footed on the groomed trail. We feel an attraction like this can channel the fun and rowdy energy of our community in a positive direction. Mountain Biking is an immensely rewarding hobby that keeps us healthy and leads us on adventures around the world.”

The trail will cater to all levels from beginner to intermediate and advanced of all skill sets. Kreuger says, “The jumps on the course are optional, with fun easy ways around them if you’re not into jumping your bike.”

At this time they are calling only for fundraising. Please visit the GoFundMe page. https://www.gofundme.com/f/rapid-city-flow-trail

Kreuger says, “100% of the proceeds will go towards paying for the fuel & equipment needed to build this first flow trail. If we raise more than $5,000 all surplus will go towards the next stage, which is securing a grant for a top to bottom directional flow trail on Skyline Park! We are working closely with the Rapid City Parks Department to ensure everything gets done correctly & sustainably.”

The contest will begin with the 1st wave of Beginners, then to 2nd wave - Intermediate and the 3rd wave will be Advanced levels. Final Best Run Competition (invite only) will kick off at 2 - 2:30pm followed by the trophy and cash prize presentation.

To learn more about this competition please watch the video.

