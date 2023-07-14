Smoky skies will persist through the weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Wildfire smoke from Canadian fires is here and it will be staying for the weekend. It will be mostly sunny through the smoke and haze with temperatures in the 70s and 80s both Saturday and Sunday. A Stray shower or storm will be possible in northwest South Dakota Saturday and around the Black Hills region Sunday. Chances of rain are low, but not zero.

Southerly winds return early next week and hopefully they will be strong enough to push much of the smoke out of the area. Temperatures Monday will be in the 80s for many, with some spots near or in the 90s. Clouds move in through the day and an isolated shower or storm will be possible late afternoon and evening. Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the 80s and 90s across the area.

Temperatures fall back into the 80s Wednesday and Thursday with continued sunshine. Friday will start another warm-up as temperatures range from the 80s to 90s. Next weekend looks to be very warm. Highs could be in the 90s for many on the plains. This is still more than a week out, so the forecast and pattern could shift, but for now it does look like some warm air could move in.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.