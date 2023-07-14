New Rapid City Veterans Affairs clinic on track to open on time

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The new Rapid City Veterans Affairs medical facility started construction 3 years ago and should finish on time.

Mental health has been in the spotlight since the COVID-19 pandemic. For veterans, it’s a spotlight that has been dimmer in the past.

A new VA clinic in Rapid City is trying shine a little brighter.

The nearly 50,000 square foot facility can serve up to 7,000 patients, and will offer services such as mental and women’s health care.

“The new building will provide a better environment and it will provide expanded services. As you know there are a lot of women serving in the armed forces, so were getting a lot of women that are coming out. So therefore, there will be a women specific department to handle providing healthcare to the women who served in our armed forces. There will be a mental health section, and there will be a lot of additional services that do not exist currently with the VA clinic in rapid city.” said Hani Shafai, president of Dream Design International.

The new Rapid City VA facility broke ground just before the COVID outbreak. COVID created some construction challenges, including getting supplies on time, but after working through various options, the contractor was able to finish the project within the timeframe.

Shafai says he’s grateful to have worked on the project.

“Number one, it is really a great community project and it’s a great honor to be part of it. To give back to our service men and women. It is a project that really we are proud of it and proud to be part of it. This is the least we could do to pay them back for their service,” Shafai continued.

The facility is set to open in August, and Shafai says he believes the location of the of the new facility is beneficial to veterans coming from other communities, because of the proximity to hospitality, and commercial spaces.

