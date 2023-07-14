Nerdy Nuts: from viral videos to storefront success

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Nerdy Nuts, a peanut butter company in Rapid City, became wildly popular on social media a few years ago. This happened after COVID-19 changed the way many companies do business. Thanks to viral video after viral video, Craig and Erika Mount couldn’t keep up with orders. Eventually, they smoothed it out and went brick-and-mortar.

“In 2020 when things kind of shut down we decided to go full-fledged with social media and heavily TikTok. We work with a lot of influencers, a lot of large influencers from all across the United States,” said Erika Mount standing in the colorful store at The Gap (405 Canal St Suite 1000, Rapid City, SD 57701).

Nerdy Nuts’ viral videos have people adding crazy-flavored peanut butter to their online shopping carts. So, the peanut butter travels from hands in Rapid City to mouths across the U.S. Although doing business in Rapid City isn’t always easy for the trendy company, it is home.

“It doesn’t always make the most sense, it causes a little bit of headache sometimes, being able to ship things out, because we are so remote,” explained Erika Mount.

Nerdy Nuts ships most of its peanut butter, but the entrepreneurs wanted to bring the craze to their own backyard with a storefront. The store is a brand-new experience for Rapid City, allowing customers to create their own jars.

“We opened in December, and we were open during the holiday season. Then in January, we had a video that went extremely viral on social media, which is a great thing,” said Erika Mount.

Keith Lee reviews food on TikTok. Lee’s video taste-testing Nerdy Nuts garnered more than 500,000 likes and 4.3 million views.

“[Lee’s video] caused all of our [employees] from here to be pulled and figure out ways to amplify production and be able to meet those demands online,” said Erika Mount.

Though the couple credits social media for their success, they’re adamant that Rapid City is home. The company helps youth sports and teachers with classroom supplies.

Nerdy Nuts, the store version, re-opened and they are ready to celebrate. You can trade in peanut butter from your home between July 17 and July 21 for your own peanut butter from Nerdy Nuts.

