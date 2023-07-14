Keith and Kate do the Spearfish half marathon

(Kate Robinson)
By Kate Robinson and Keith Grant
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 10:15 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - This week with Keith and Kate, Kate ran the Spearfish Half-Marathon in support of the CASA organization.

CASA is a volunteer organization in Rapid City that helps abused children get the resources they need. Kate decided to run not only as a personal goal but in support of the organization as well, as all proceeds were going to CASA.

After 13.1 miles it’s clear that even when things get hard, there is always a way to reach out a helping hand.

You can get the full experience with Keith and Kate in the video above.

