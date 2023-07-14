Keith and Kate do the Spearfish half marathon

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - This week with Keith and Kate, Kate ran the Spearfish Half-Marathon in support of the CASA organization.

CASA is a volunteer organization in Rapid City that helps abused children get the resources they need. Kate decided to run not only as a personal goal but in support of the organization as well, as all proceeds were going to CASA.

After 13.1 miles it’s clear that even when things get hard, there is always a way to reach out a helping hand.

You can get the full experience with Keith and Kate in the video above.

Keep up to date on your local news with the KEVN News App.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.