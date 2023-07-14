Harney earns spot at Little League State Tournament

Canyon Lake and Rapid City meet Friday for spot at state
7-13 harney little league
7-13 harney little league
By Vic Quick
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 11:28 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Harney All Stars defeated Canyon Lake 6-3 on Thursday to win the Little League sub district tournament and earn a spot at next week’s state tournament in Sioux Falls. Rapid City defeated Bandit Ball 24-1. Canyon Lake and Rapid City will play Friday at 5:00 for the second spot at the state tourney.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Stevens High School rising senior received a perfect score on his ACT exam and sits among the...
16 year old Rapid City “Whiz Kid” has perfect score on ACT exam
Man charged and arrested for crimes in the Rapid Valley area.
Rapid City man arrested for string of Rapid Valley burglaries
Missing children scams are now circulating on social media.
Missing children scams are circulating on social media
Sioux park playground victim to vandalism
Crime did not take a break during the holiday in Rapid City
Calves and lambs are fed on a daily schedule multiple times a day.
Outdoor attraction lets you bottle feed baby animals

Latest News

7-13 rodeo
Local cowboys and cowgirls gear up for National High School Finals Rodeo
7-12 harney little league
Harney and Canyon Lake earn wins at Little League Sub Districts
7-12 Central volleyball
Future Cobbler volleyball camp
7-11 post 22 score
Post 22 blanks Sturgis