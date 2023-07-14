Harney earns spot at Little League State Tournament
Canyon Lake and Rapid City meet Friday for spot at state
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 11:28 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Harney All Stars defeated Canyon Lake 6-3 on Thursday to win the Little League sub district tournament and earn a spot at next week’s state tournament in Sioux Falls. Rapid City defeated Bandit Ball 24-1. Canyon Lake and Rapid City will play Friday at 5:00 for the second spot at the state tourney.
