79-year-old man hospitalized after alligator attack

It is alligator season, officials warn, and they urge residents to be cautious near bodies of water – especially around dusk and dawn.(Collier County Sheriff's Office)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 12:30 PM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NAPLES, Fla. (Gray News) – A 79-year-old man in Florida is recovering after being attacked by a nearly 7-foot alligator Thursday.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, the man was walking at a golf course near his home around 5 a.m. when the animal bit him in the leg.

Authorities said you can hear the man tell 911 dispatch operators that he was bleeding profusely and had likely lost some muscle.

The man was flown to the hospital for treatment.

While the sheriff’s office said trappers have removed the alligator, officials warn it is alligator season and urge residents to be cautious near bodies of water – especially around dusk and dawn.

