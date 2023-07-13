Sunshine is back and here to stay... Wildfire smoke also returns

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Tonight, we see storms begin to move out of the area by 9 PM. A different storm system will drop south overnight, bringing rain showers and a few rumbles of thunder by around 1 AM. Temperatures tonight will drop into the low 60s and upper 50s across the area. Rain should clear out by around 8 AM tomorrow morning where the sunshine takes over and stays put all day. Sunny skies are in the forecast for Friday, a great end to the week with temperatures in the low 80s to upper 70s for most. Sunshine continues Saturday as we see the perfect pool weather settle in. Wildfire smoke from Canada will start to roll in and become more prominent Friday night and into Saturday morning. This is due to a strong breeze from the north funneling the smoke in. this smoke is looking to last until at least Sunday. Temperatures stay in the low 80s over the weekend with sunny and hazy skies.

Monday, winds shift, helping the smoke start to clear out of the area. Hazy skies are expected Monday morning. Monday afternoon temperatures start to warm into the mid 80s. Sunny skies continue into Tuesday with temperatures continuing to climb into the upper 80s for most. A few spots, especially on the South Dakota Plains will see temperatures hit the 90 degree mark. Sunny skies in store for Tuesday. Wednesday, temperatures return to normal with temperatures in the low 80s for most. Thursday, we stay around normal, with temperatures in the low 80s and mostly sunny skies.

