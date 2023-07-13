Strider Bikes heads to Storybook Island

During the Discovery Rides children rolled through an off-road obstacle course to challenge...
By Cyle Clark
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 1:56 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s not often you get to stride around the park, but Thursday was the time for kids of all ages to head out and enjoy a fairytale attraction on two wheels.

More than 100 children rolled through Storybook Island during Strider Bikes’ Discovery Rides.

Children were able to enjoy an obstacle course that mimics off-road riding to really test their limits.

Strider Bikes’ Discovery Rides are non-competitive races where children are encouraged to share their passion for riding bikes.

”So, we like to say that a ride through Storybook Island is a ride with your fairytale favorites and it’s so fun with the characters and all the colors and obstacles, all of that. It’s just a great place for families to come together and ride,” said Hannah Peterson, public relations specialist for Strider Bikes.

Participation in the event was free, but any donations went to All Kids Bike whose mission is to teach every child in America to ride a bike.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

