South Dakota BOR and DOE launch user-friendly college planning website

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A website making it easier for students and families to plan for college was unveiled on Wednesday by the South Dakota Board of Regents and the Department of Education.

The goal of the website is to provide extra information and opportunities to students, parents, and educators in the state. Along with the BOR and the DOE, the South Dakota Board of Technical Education, the Department of Labor and Regulation, and the nonprofit organization Mapping Your Future contributed to the website, allowing for a wider variety of college readiness resources. The site so far includes information about South Dakota’s colleges and universities, scholarship information, events, and even tips for younger students on how they can make the most of their middle and high school courses.

“All are working to communicate college preparation activities and grant programs in South Dakota,” explained SD Board of Regents system academic program manager Molly Weisgram. “There’s some great information out there, but it can be overwhelming, and so what we wanted to do was really have a collective voice to share information to kind of decode that process.”

If you are interested in learning more about the resources available for students, parents, and educators, you can visit the Dakota Dreams website.

