Rapid City city hall starts next phase of renovations

City Hall in Rapid City started phase two of construction upgrades.
City Hall in Rapid City started phase two of construction upgrades.
By Madison Newman
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 7:38 AM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City began the second phase of renovations on City Hall, possibly making it more difficult to access departments within the building.

Phase two focuses on leveling the ground floor, replacing windows, and fixing cracks and leaks. The project is being conducted in sections to make sure people still have access to things like the finance window. It could take up to a year to complete all renovations.

”The primary work that we’re doing in phase two here is renovation work in the lobby, flooring, and then also we’re replacing a majority of the glass and then just sprucing up some of the walls, taking care of some leaks, things like that,” said Rod Johnson, operations management engineer for the City of Rapid City.

Phase 3 of the renovation project is focused on the exterior of City Hall, including updating the parking lot. No start date has been decided for that phase.

