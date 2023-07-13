Preschoolers get an early start on piano lessons this weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Music has the ability to connect all of us through rhythmic beats of sound to comfort us, inspire emotion, and help us to relax and can be equally as uplifting to youngsters says Melody McGeary, owner of Melody’s Piano Studio. McGeary says she welcomes the window of opportunity by offering preschoolers piano readiness classes and free music exploration at the Rapid City Public Library this Saturday, July 15 at 11 a.m. She says the kids will get the opportunity to explore music through singing, movement, rhythm, and creativity.

McGeary, who has been teaching piano for 15 years says, “During this class, children will listen for different kinds of sounds, explore feeling (and performing) rhythm in songs, create a collaborative composition, and gain exposure to the structure of the piano keys. There will be plenty of opportunity for movement. Parents are welcome to participate.” McGeary adds that the activities are geared toward 3 to 5-year-olds, but younger kids can participate as well but with parental help.

Melody’s Piano Studio emphasizes individualized instruction, inclusiveness, enjoyment, and excellence. McGeary, who is certified through the Music Teachers National Association, and received her bachelor’s in piano performance from Ithaca College in 2017 says her piano classes, “emphasizes individualized instruction, inclusiveness, enjoyment, community, and excellence. These preschool library events are similar to the Mini Musicians class for 3-5-year-olds that her studio offers weekly during the school year.”

McGeary says, her “Mini Musicians” program is piano-oriented so kids receive a strong music theory foundation for future private instrument lessons, uses play-based learning so kids have fun and grow in their love of music, and is developmentally appropriate, allowing kids to experience success and grow in motivation. It is run in small groups so kids receive individualized attention and peer motivation. The class requires little or no home practice so preschoolers can experience the benefits of music education without parents needing to become full-time practice coaches.

Saturday’s preschooler piano class is free and open to the public.

