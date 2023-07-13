Noem addresses prescription drug shortage in South Dakota

Gov. Kristi Noem visited Lewis Drug in Sioux Falls Wednesday morning to speak about the measures she plans to take to address the shortage of prescription drugs
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 7:30 AM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem visited Lewis Drug in Sioux Falls Wednesday morning to speak about the measures she plans to take to address the shortage of prescription drugs in the state.

Noem shared her belief that it is a national security issue to take care of the health of the community.

The governor spoke about how her son Booker relied on albuterol as a child — albuterol is one medication she states South Dakota is short on currently.

“We need to take action to make sure we are protecting our families, our children.”

Noem stated the Department of Health keeps emergency caches of medications to use in case of shortages. She shared that the DOH will expand its medical stockpile to five more cities – Aberdeen, Hot Springs, Mobridge, Pierre, and Yankton.

Albuterol, epinephrine, insulin, prednisone, and pediatric amoxicillin will be added to the medical cache.

Noem is sending letters to congressional leadership, South Dakota’s congressional delegation, and the Food and Drug Administration, urging them to take action “to provide long-term policy solutions that will address this challenge.”

