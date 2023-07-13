Majority vote for elected officials makes it way to the city council meeting

Majority vote election ordinance passes Wednesday's Legal and Finance committee meeting in...
Majority vote election ordinance passes Wednesday's Legal and Finance committee meeting in Rapid City, SD.(Madison Newman)
By Madison Newman
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 7:36 AM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - While campaigning to become mayor, Jason Salamun heard from community members who want city officials to be elected by a clear majority.

Currently, city officials just need the most votes to win office, but a proposed ordinance would change that.

The ordinance would require 50 percent plus one vote for a candidate to win their position.

At the city’s Legal and Finance Committee meeting Wednesday, after some debate, council members voted unanimously to move the ordinance forward to the city council meeting Monday.

When asked about the debate between council members, Salamun said, “I think healthy debate is good. Rarely do you have an item like this that the whole council will agree on.”

After hearing about this concern, Salamun brought it to the Legal and Finance Council meeting. Salamun said this idea wasn’t on his original platform when running for mayor, but decided to add it when the community continued to bring it up.

“I think it is better if the community as a whole, the majority of the community vote for you. Obviously, I was in a five-way race, we had five candidates for mayor, and I’ve been in other multi-person races. But I think its always helpful to the community when the majority elects you in,” Salamun continued.

Salamun won the mayor’s race with just 32% of the votes and said candidates requesting a recount is a right, but says there is the possibility this ordinance could reduce those requests.

Check out Salamun’s stance on coming into the new mayoral role:

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Stevens High School rising senior received a perfect score on his ACT exam and sits among the...
16 year old Rapid City “Whiz Kid” has perfect score on ACT exam
Man charged and arrested for crimes in the Rapid Valley area.
Rapid City man arrested for string of Rapid Valley burglaries
Missing children scams are now circulating on social media.
Missing children scams are circulating on social media
Calves and lambs are fed on a daily schedule multiple times a day.
Outdoor attraction lets you bottle feed baby animals
Sioux park playground victim to vandalism
Crime did not take a break during the holiday in Rapid City

Latest News

FFA members clean bleachers for state fairgrounds.
FFA members put in two weeks worth of work in two hours
Rocketship at Evans Park in Spearfish.
The City of Spearfish is restoring an historic structure
Lead-Deadwood School District might use land for housing development
City Hall in Rapid City started phase two of construction upgrades.
Rapid City city hall starts next phase of renovations
Rapid City’s sales tax revenue has seen an increase over last years first quarter numbers