John Witherspoon College gets a new space for their students

President for John Witherspoon College said he is ready to rebrand the church with its own separate building - apart from Real-Life church of the Nazarene.
By Kristin Kite
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 8:59 AM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - According to the planning commission, the new location for John Witherspoon College will be located at 640 East. Saint Patrick Street, which is currently the Journey Church building. The Journey church members and staff will be relocating to 1981 Centre Street which is directly across from Western South Dakota Tech, according to the Journey church website.

The John Witherspoon College has previously shared a building with the Real-Life church of the Nazarene.

President for JWC, John Swann says he looks forward to being able to brand their college in a new way.

“As much as we’ve enjoyed our relationship with the churches, there’s a tendency for people to think we’re part of the church, and we’re an independent entity, so this lets us carve out our own identity.”

Swann says in the interim, all of the college’s belongings are in storage until the Journey Church is open for use.

According to the college’s website, the new building is located at 640 East. Saint Patrick Street will be active by August 1, this year.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Stevens High School rising senior received a perfect score on his ACT exam and sits among the...
16 year old Rapid City “Whiz Kid” has perfect score on ACT exam
Man charged and arrested for crimes in the Rapid Valley area.
Rapid City man arrested for string of Rapid Valley burglaries
Missing children scams are now circulating on social media.
Missing children scams are circulating on social media
Calves and lambs are fed on a daily schedule multiple times a day.
Outdoor attraction lets you bottle feed baby animals
Sioux park playground victim to vandalism
Crime did not take a break during the holiday in Rapid City

Latest News

FFA members clean bleachers for state fairgrounds.
FFA members put in two weeks worth of work in two hours
Rocketship at Evans Park in Spearfish.
The City of Spearfish is restoring an historic structure
Lead-Deadwood School District might use land for housing development
City Hall in Rapid City started phase two of construction upgrades.
Rapid City city hall starts next phase of renovations