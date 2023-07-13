Harney and Canyon Lake earn wins at Little League Sub Districts
Harney and Canyon Lake meet Thursday for a trip to state
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 11:47 PM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Little League sub district tournament opened up on Wednesday out at the Harney complex. Harney rolled to an impressive 10-0 victory over Bandit Ball. Canyon Lake knocked off Rapid City baseball 10-8.
Rapid City and Bandit Ball play an elimination game Thursday at 5:00. At around 7:00 Canyon Lake and Harney play for a spot at the state tournament. The tourney is double elimination with the top two teams earning a spot at next week’s state tournament in Sioux Falls. The sub district tournament runs through Friday out at the Harney complex.
