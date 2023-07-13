FFA members put in two weeks worth of work in two hours

FFA members clean bleachers for state fairgrounds.
FFA members clean bleachers for state fairgrounds.(KOTA)
By Kristin Kite
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 7:41 AM MDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota FFA Association kicked-off day two of their West River Leadership retreat at Storm Mountain. This Leadership Retreat is a four-day-long event where FFA members sharpen their leadership skills in many areas.

Campers for the West River Leadership Retreat consist of FFA members, chief, and national officers, as well as the mentors and executive leaders around them. National FFA central region vice president, Karstyn Cantrell says she sees the outcomes of all the hard work members put in.

“I wish that the general public and the other 50,820 students got to see what I get to see. FFA is so much bigger than who we are and what we do because it is an organization that benefits other people. It is not as self-serving as other people would think,” Cantrell said.

The West River Leadership retreat keeps FFA members busy with a full schedule to educate them on important matters.

Wednesday afternoon, FFA members traveled to the Rapid City fairgrounds to fulfill their service-project duties.

At the fairgrounds, the members grabbed buckets, sponges, and cleaning solutions to help beautify the fairgrounds for the fair season.

The livestock and agriculture education manager, Dani Herring explained why she thought this type of collaboration would be helpful for the fairgrounds staff like herself.

“It’s a good time of year for them to be out here because we’re getting geared up for the fair and a really busy season, so they can do a lot of things that it would take two weeks to do with some of our staff. It helps us out a lot,” Herring said.

He says the staff picks jobs that will benefit everyone when it comes to the fair season. These odd jobs Herring said include racking, painting, and cleaning to name a few.

Herring concludes these future agriculture leaders do work in two hours that would take the staff two weeks to complete.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

