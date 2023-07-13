The City of Spearfish is restoring an historic structure

The City hopes this project will encourage residents and visitors to embrace the outdoors
Rocketship at Evans Park in Spearfish.
Rocketship at Evans Park in Spearfish.(KOTA/KEVN)
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 7:40 AM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The “Rocketship” at Evans Park was set to be torn down due to its deteriorating framework, but a group of citizens came together, forming a coalition that successfully rallied A&L contractors to revamp the rocket ship.

Rocket ship structure pieces
Rocket ship structure pieces(KOTA/KEVN)

”It’s going to be structurally very different. It’s going to have a new powder coating paint on it. They’re going to reinforce the slide, I think put a cover over it to kind of block some sun off of it. And just kind of spruce it up,” said Spearfish City Administrator Steve Mcfarland.

Along with the rocketship, other playground equipment inspired by the rocketship theme will be added, and the project is set to be completed by this fall.

