Youth city council empowers next generation in Rapid City

New youth council has first meeting.
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 11:43 PM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City has four new Youth City Council members ready to discuss the issues and solutions that matter most to the next generation.

Mayor Jason Salamun swore in the new members at his first youth council meeting Tuesday evening.

The Youth City Council gives some of Rapid City’s best and brightest a first-hand look at the way local government operates, and Salamun hopes the program can instill a little bit of hope for future generations.

“This will teach you how your government functions. You’re a part of this community right now, and in the future, you’re going to lead this community, so understanding how it works and how you work together for the betterment of a community is great work. If you can master that skill at a young age, you’re going to be set moving forward,” explained Salamun.

The youth council has the non-binding duty of promoting civic engagement for Rapid City students along with advising the Common Council on matters related to the youth.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Stevens High School rising senior received a perfect score on his ACT exam and sits among the...
16 year old Rapid City “Whiz Kid” has perfect score on ACT exam
John Witherspoon college new location in August
Well-renowned Christian college in Rapid City relocates
FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states
Reconstruction is expected to help alleviate traffic congestion on the road, and near the...
Reconstruction coming to Rapid City road
Rapid City business gains national acclaim, recognized for innovative mount and featured on...
Rapid City’s El Diablo Truck Mounts: national recognition for local business success

Latest News

Sioux park playground victim to vandalism
Crime did not take a break during the holiday in Rapid City
City hall in Rapid City will be undergoing renovations.
Public works committee discusses ‘BIG’ grant
Rain or shine, outdoor tourist destinations may still be open.
Rain or shine: tourists continue to travel to South Dakota
Rapid Transit System, SD
Changing gas prices could mean more money for Rapid Transit System