Youth city council empowers next generation in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City has four new Youth City Council members ready to discuss the issues and solutions that matter most to the next generation.

Mayor Jason Salamun swore in the new members at his first youth council meeting Tuesday evening.

The Youth City Council gives some of Rapid City’s best and brightest a first-hand look at the way local government operates, and Salamun hopes the program can instill a little bit of hope for future generations.

“This will teach you how your government functions. You’re a part of this community right now, and in the future, you’re going to lead this community, so understanding how it works and how you work together for the betterment of a community is great work. If you can master that skill at a young age, you’re going to be set moving forward,” explained Salamun.

The youth council has the non-binding duty of promoting civic engagement for Rapid City students along with advising the Common Council on matters related to the youth.

