Rapid City’s College Park next host for Hydrant Parties in the Park series

(Humberto Giles-Sanchez)
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 9:46 AM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - College Park in north Rapid City will serve as the next venue in the ‘Hydrant Parties in the Park’ series, hosted by the City’s Parks and Recreation Department. The event is scheduled for Friday from 1-3 p.m.

“We’re expecting and hoping for nice weather for the second hydrant party,” said Parks and Recreation Special Events Coordinator Lindsey Myers. “It’s a great time for everyone involved, for people of all ages.”

The hydrant parties include lots of water, games, and fun! Staff from the Rapid City Fire Department, Rapid City Police Department, and the City’s Solid Waste Division will be participating and staff from the Rapid City Public Library will be operating one of their popular ‘Pop Up Libraries’ for the event.

“Bring their squirt guns and other water toys from home,” said Myers. “And plan on getting wet. It promises to be a blast.”

According to Myers, the fire department personnel will activate the fire truck hoses to douse the participants with water. The Parks and Recreation Department of the City is organizing three ‘Hydrant Parties in the Park’ this summer, and the last one is set to take place at LaCroix Park on August 11 from 1-3 p.m.

In case of inclement weather, the event will be canceled. Check for updates on Rapid City Parks and Recreation Facebook.

Check out last week’s Hydrant Party in the Park series:

The RCFD is turning a life-saving tool into an opportunity to cool down and bring the community together.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Stevens High School rising senior received a perfect score on his ACT exam and sits among the...
16 year old Rapid City “Whiz Kid” has perfect score on ACT exam
John Witherspoon college new location in August
Well-renowned Christian college in Rapid City relocates
Reconstruction is expected to help alleviate traffic congestion on the road, and near the...
Reconstruction coming to Rapid City road
USACE to host public meeting regarding former Badlands bombing range
In conjunction with the 2nd Time Treasures shop, Treasured Lives educates, combats exploitation...
Rising human trafficking sparks educational initiatives in the Black Hills

Latest News

Noem makes new committee for anniversary of United States
Gov. Noem creates the America 250th South Dakota Committee
Rapid City Regional Airport
Expansion plans for Rapid City Regional Airport might have to undergo some alterations
There’s help in the Black Hills if you are living with HIV and need healthcare through The...
Organizations provide thriving access for HIV patients treatment and support in the Black Hills
The RCPD invites the public to participate in the Citizen Police Academy program to learn what...
RCPD opens doors to community through academy program