Public works committee discusses ‘BIG’ grant

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The public works committee addressed 11 items today with the last item being brought to attention just minutes before the meeting. According to the city engineer, Roger Hall, The 11th item to be discussed was a “BIG” one. Hall says this was really just an acronym for the newest 2024 application for a “Bridge Improvement Grant.” Hall says they are calling it “BIG” for short.

The 11th and final item addressed in the meeting was a 2024 application for a bridge improvement grant in order to reconstruct the bridge out at Chapel Lane going into the chapel valley area.

Other items addressed included a purchase of two new vehicles for para-transit bus service in Rapid City, reconstruction and excavating projects, and a decision to waive two separate sidewalk construction projects.

Requests from Towey Design Group and Pete Lien and Son’s to waive the requirement to install a sidewalk along Universal Drive and along Deadwood Avenue were also approved.

The City engineer for Rapid City says this request was approved based upon there were no existing sidewalks to connect to.

”Universal drive really doesn’t have any pedestrian traffic on it. It’s all truck traffic. It’s away from anyone who walks and it didn’t make sense to put a sidewalk in there that was not connected to any other sidewalk,” Hall said.

