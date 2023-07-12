Outdoor attraction lets you bottle feed baby animals

Old MacDonald’s Farm located in Rapid City offers guests the chance to give bottles to the lambs and calves free of charge.
By Juliana Alford
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 8:41 PM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - According to USDA.gov farmers and ranchers are an important part of the nation, providing food and care for the land.

While living in South Dakota it’s not unusual to see farm livestock many of us don’t get that hands-on experience.

Old MacDonald’s Farm located in Rapid City offers guests the chance to give bottles to the lambs and calves free of charge.

Referred to as the ‘bottle babies’, the animals are put on a certain schedule of times you can help feed them throughout the day and gain a new perspective of the baby animals.

“Mostly just so that people can come and get a unique experience up close and personal. A lot of folks that come in haven’t even seen cows before, so it’s pretty exciting for them,” said Kylee Goehring, assistant manager.

According to fb.org one farm in the U.S. can feed 166 people annually.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Witherspoon college new location in August
Well-renowned Christian college in Rapid City relocates
FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states
Reconstruction is expected to help alleviate traffic congestion on the road, and near the...
Reconstruction coming to Rapid City road
Rapid City business gains national acclaim, recognized for innovative mount and featured on...
Rapid City’s El Diablo Truck Mounts: national recognition for local business success
Missing children scams are now circulating on social media.
Missing children scams are circulating on social media

Latest News

Sioux park playground victim to vandalism
Crime did not take a holiday break in Rapid City
Guy on computer
BBB warns of new website mimic scam
Parking ramp construction
Downtown Rapid City parking improves with ramp update
Noem makes new committee for anniversary of United States
Noem creates the America 250th South Dakota Committee