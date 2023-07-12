Organizations provide thriving access for HIV patients treatment and support in the Black Hills

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - People living with HIV in the Black Hills have access to a full range of primary care through the Volunteers of America and the Ryan White Part B Program says Jessica Buckley, volunteer with the Volunteers of America in Rapid City.

Buckley says the VOA has an extensive case management program for HIV patients, “We provide medical management to individuals living with HIV in Western South Dakota. We assist them with scheduling and attending their medical appointments, accessing their medication, and assist with barriers to care such as assisting with the cost of health insurance premiums, transportation to medical appointments, emergency food, rent, and utility assistance. We also provide HIV education and medication adherence counseling.”

Richard Burton from the VOA says they also help with transportation and testing through their HIV Prevention Program. “We provide free HIV and STI education programs to treatment centers, colleges, healthcare providers, and health fairs. We also provide free rapid HIV testing to the local community. We have testing events throughout the year at the Hope Center, The Community Connect events, and health fairs. We currently have a partnership with about 26 organizations where we provide educational programs and testing services. We also do walk-in testing at our VOA office Monday through Friday from 9 to 4.”

Buckley and Burton have a lasting message for the community, “if you are sexually active you should be protecting yourself by using condoms to prevent HIV and other STIs. The CDC recommends that everyone between the ages of 13 and 64 get tested for HIV at least once as part of their physical routine and test annually if they are sexually active without protection or are IV drug users. Most people living with HIV take only one pill a day and live very healthy and long lives. Once they achieve viral suppression, they are unable to transmit HIV to their partners. This is called undetectable and untransmittable.”

The Rapid City location of the Volunteers of America is 111 New York Street.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.