One More Day of Storm Chances, Then Plentiful Sunshine

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Overnight tonight, clear skies will be prevalent. Low temperatures falling into the low 60s in Rapid City. The Hills could see temperatures dip into the upper 50s. Tomorrow, we start the day off with very few clouds in the sky with bright sunny skies. High temperatures in the mid 80s. The biggest chance for some storms will be for tomorrow afternoon. These storms fire up over the Hills starting at around 2 PM. They will push south towards Nebraska before a round of showers works their way down from North Dakota. These showers will impact most of us overnight and into Friday morning. Friday we will see sunshine after those showers get out of here in the early morning hours, warming up to the low 80s by the afternoon with a few spots sitting in the upper 70s.

Saturday and Sunday are looking like perfect pool days with sunshine lasting all day with temperatures in the 80s. Monday, that trend continues with sunshine in the forecast with temperatures reaching the low to mid 80s. Tuesday, temperatures climb up into the mid to upper 80s by the afternoon with a few more clouds and a stray afternoon thunderstorm. Wednesday is looking similar with temperatures in the mid 80s and a chance for an isolated storm.

