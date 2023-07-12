Noem creates the America 250th South Dakota Committee

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Governor Noem signed an executive order last Wednesday to establish a committee to prepare for South Dakota’s celebrations of the 250th anniversary of the United States of America in 2026.

The America 250th South Dakota Committee was created to plan actives and programs in honor of the anniversary.

“Our United States of America is the greatest nation ever to exist in the history of the world. In less than three years, we’re turning 250. This momentous occasion deserves a year-long celebration worthy of our great country,” Noem said in a news release July 6.

The committee will work with tribes, the South Dakota Historical Society Foundation and the Department of Education to coordinate the events.

