Much calmer weather today

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 5:34 AM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Plenty of sunshine is on tap for today as high temperatures will be in the 80s once again. Some spots toward the Badlands could flirt with 90°, while some spots in the hills may stay in the upper 70s.

Another chance for storms will return Thursday. A few could be strong to severe with hail and wind as the primary threats. Most of the storms will form south of I-90. Highs will be in the 80s once again.

Mostly sunny skies are back Friday and over the weekend with highs in the 70s and 80s across the area. Temperatures will be warmer into next week with 80s and 90s. Rapid City could flirt with its first 90° day of the year Tuesday and Wednesday. Afternoon storm chances will return as well but likely nothing widespread.

