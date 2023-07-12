Little league teams gear up for Sub District Tournament

Four local teams battling for 2 spots at state tourney
By Ben Burns
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 11:12 PM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Little League Sub District tournament cranks up Wednesday out at the Harney complex. Canyon Lake, Harney, Rapid City Baseball, and Bandit Ball will all take the diamond. The tourney is double elimination with the top two teams earning a spot at next week’s state tournament in Sioux Falls.

