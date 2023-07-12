Gov. Noem creates the America 250th South Dakota Committee

Governor Noem signed an executive order last Wednesday to establish a committee to prepare for South Dakota’s celebrations of the 250th anniversary.
By Greta Goede
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 8:12 AM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Governor Noem signed an executive order last Wednesday to establish a committee to prepare for South Dakota’s celebrations of the 250th anniversary of the United States of America in 2026.

The America 250th South Dakota Committee was created to plan actives and programs in honor of the anniversary.

“Our United States of America is the greatest nation ever to exist in the history of the world. In less than three years, we’re turning 250. This momentous occasion deserves a year-long celebration worthy of our great country,” Noem said in a news release July 6.

The committee will work with tribes, the South Dakota Historical Society Foundation and the Department of Education to coordinate the events.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Stevens High School rising senior received a perfect score on his ACT exam and sits among the...
16 year old Rapid City “Whiz Kid” has perfect score on ACT exam
John Witherspoon college new location in August
Well-renowned Christian college in Rapid City relocates
Reconstruction is expected to help alleviate traffic congestion on the road, and near the...
Reconstruction coming to Rapid City road
In conjunction with the 2nd Time Treasures shop, Treasured Lives educates, combats exploitation...
Rising human trafficking sparks educational initiatives in the Black Hills
FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states

Latest News

Rapid City Regional Airport
Expansion plans for Rapid City Regional Airport might have to undergo some alterations
There’s help in the Black Hills if you are living with HIV and need healthcare through The...
Organizations provide thriving access for HIV patients treatment and support in the Black Hills
The RCPD invites the public to participate in the Citizen Police Academy program to learn what...
RCPD opens doors to community through academy program
Sioux park playground victim to vandalism
Crime did not take a break during the holiday in Rapid City