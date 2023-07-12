Crime did not take a holiday break in Rapid City

Sioux park playground victim to vandalism
By Kristin Kite
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 8:37 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Vandals hit Rapid City parks and playgrounds, including the just-opened Sioux Park playground.

The Rapid City Parks Division manager Scott Anderson says he is disappointed to see this $320,000 project was vandalized.

“It’s a shame really. With the parks system that Rapid City has. A lot of people really enjoy what’s offered here, and with our crew, we try to make it as nice as possible and as safe as possible for everybody,” Anderson said.

Dinosaur Park and the area around West Memorial Park have also been hit by vandals recently. The trachodon dinosaur replica, that is one of five dinosaurs displayed at the park had its tail tagged with a white colored spray paint that was property of Mac Construction crews.

Project superintendent for Mac Construction, Kris Weinberger says they have plans set in place to deter future vandals.

“The city plans on putting a protective coating on all the products, all the rock, a lot of the walks I think they’re going to do, Weinberger said.

After the trichodon incident Weinberger says he and his crew were careful to pick up all of their supplies and equipment before they left the construction site.

