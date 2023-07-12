Changing gas prices could mean more money for Rapid Transit System

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - According to the Rapid Transit System, between Dial-A-Ride and Rapid Ride, the buses average around 2,000 miles a day.

The City of Rapid City starts planning the annual budget up to 18 months in advance. Areas such as the Rapid Transit System can have a more difficult time planning how much money they will need. With Rapid City continuing to expand, and bus maintenance costs changing from year to year, the bottom line can be a shock.

“Of course there can be shocks to the system. Which means occasionally that the prices go up higher than anticipated. During cases like that the division heads, or department directors will try to look for savings in other areas within that same division to see, can they make up that by altering slightly some of their processes to hopefully save some of the money,” said director of finance for Rapid City, Daniel Ainslie.

While gas prices have dropped a little more than a dollar since last year according to AAA, the constant change in prices month to month, creates some challenges.

“So with the prices, we were in a little bit of a pinch with the rising gas prices, we were a little worried about our actual budget with that, but the gas prices have gone down a little bit. And were not doing too bad, I feel like were right on track. We’re meeting where we need to be by the end of the year to be either at or under our current budget,” said Megan Gould-Stabile, division manager for Rapid Transit System.

Rapid Transit System does use funds from ticket sales to help with some of the budget costs, but Ainslie says if a department requires more funds due to unforeseen circumstances, those come out of the city’s reserve account.

