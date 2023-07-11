What’s the first thing you would do if you won the Powerball?

The countdown begins for the Powerball numbers to be released. Currently, this is the 10th largest jackpot in history.
By Juliana Alford
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 6:34 PM MDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Are you feeling lucky? Well grab your good luck charm and purchase a Powerball ticket.

Drawings for the Powerball happen every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

When the jackpot climbs people start asking what they would do if they won the Powerball.

“I would buy a house right off the bat.”

“I would give half away because I don’t want all the problems with it. But I would go on vacation, pay some bills, buy all my brothers and sisters a brand-new home, and tell them to stay away.”

“I would probably buy a ranch and definitely do a lot of travel.”

“I don’t know, what would anybody do? I would take care of my family first, go on vacation second, and invest third.”

“Pay off my bills, help my family, and find some land for my trailer.”

Locally, there has been a million-dollar winner before. Earlier this year, a $4 million Mega Millions ticket was sold at a Corner Pantry in Rapid City.

The winner was able to match five of the winning numbers and was just the Mega Ball away from the jackpot.

