Well-renowned Christian college in Rapid City relocates

The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Monday-Friday
By Kristin Kite
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 12:20 AM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - According to the Rapid City Planning Commission, the new location for the John Witherspoon College will be located at 640 East Saint Patrick St, which was recently the Journey Church.

There is an existing one-story building (Journey Church) that is 6,200 square feet with a parking lot that is approximately 70 spaces.

Based on the proposed operations plan only about 25-35 people will be on campus at a given time.

According to the college’s website, the new location will be active starting Aug. 1, 2023.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The two-day event was held after Gay Pride Month.
Drag queen invites Gov. Noem to drag show
Video shows Joseph Damiani on his back porch seconds after his dogs raced past him, closely...
WATCH: Dogs narrowly escape bear by running through doggy door
Missing children scams are now circulating on social media.
Missing children scams are circulating on social media
Colton Bagola sentenced for 2019 murder (photo courtesy OST Police Department)
Pine Ridge man sentenced to life for 2019 murder
Wagner man sentenced for abusive sexual contact

Latest News

"Limi's Rally to Rushmore" and Stock Show University
North American Limousin Foundation ‘Moooves’ into Rapid City
Young ranchers show off their prized cattle
In conjunction with the 2nd Time Treasures shop, Treasured Lives educates, combats exploitation...
Rising human trafficking sparks educational initiatives in the Black Hills
John Witherspoon College is on the move