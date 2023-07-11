Well-renowned Christian college in Rapid City relocates

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - According to the Rapid City Planning Commission, the new location for the John Witherspoon College will be located at 640 East Saint Patrick St, which was recently the Journey Church.

There is an existing one-story building (Journey Church) that is 6,200 square feet with a parking lot that is approximately 70 spaces.

Based on the proposed operations plan only about 25-35 people will be on campus at a given time.

According to the college’s website, the new location will be active starting Aug. 1, 2023.

