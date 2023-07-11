This Burger King menu item is giving a whole new meaning to the word ‘cheeseburger’

The "Real Cheeseburger" is burger with no meat, but instead filled with as many as 20 slices of...
The "Real Cheeseburger" is burger with no meat, but instead filled with as many as 20 slices of American cheese.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 11:38 AM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THAILAND (CNN) - Burger King in Thailand has introduced a new item it’s calling the “Real Cheeseburger.”

It’s a burger with no meat, but instead filled with as many as 20 slices of American cheese.

The “Real Cheeseburger” costs about $11.

In Thailand, cheese is especially popular among young people. It is common for it to be sprinkled on all kinds of dishes.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states
Reconstruction is expected to help alleviate traffic congestion on the road, and near the...
Reconstruction coming to Rapid City road
Rapid City business gains national acclaim, recognized for innovative mount and featured on...
Rapid City’s El Diablo Truck Mounts: national recognition for local business success
Missing children scams are now circulating on social media.
Missing children scams are circulating on social media
According to eyewitness reports, an explosion happened Sunday afternoon at Ringneck Energy.
UPDATE: SD Fire Marshal’s Office to investigate Onida ethanol plant explosion

Latest News

Passengers take a selfie while disembarking a supplemental train after their Amtrak train...
Train derails at Union Station in Washington, causing delays but no serious injuries
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks in court in the Fulton county courthouse,...
A grand jury being seated Tuesday could decide whether Trump is charged over Georgia’s 2020 election
A Conway police officer, who fights for his community daily is now fighting for his life, as he...
‘I want my dad back home with me’: Police officer fights for his life battling rare lung infection
People look out at the water at Crawford Lake in Milton, Ontario, on Friday, July 7, 2023. A...
Scientists now say a new epoch – the Anthropocene, marked by human impact on Earth – began in 1950s