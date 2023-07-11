Severe Thunderstorms Possible Today!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Today looks stormy as moist, unstable air has returned to KOTA Territory. An upper level trough will move over the area, and strong to severe storms will be likely, especially this afternoon. Large hail and damaging winds will be the main threats.

Wednesday will be mostly dry as drier, more stable air moves in, but Thursday could be stormy again with storms likely along and south of I-90 by afternoon.

By Friday and the weekend, a more typical July pattern sets in, which means mostly dry with warm temperatures. We might get hot next week as high pressure builds in from the west.

