Reconstruction coming to Rapid City road

RAPID CITY, S.D. - Sheridan Lake Road will undergo a reconstruction project from Corral Drive to Catron Boulevard.

The current roadway will be expanded from three to five lanes and the project expected to take two and half years.

The reconstruction will be conducted in two phases.

“We’ve already let the first of two contracts on this. Mainline Contracting of Rapid City got the first one of 5.8 million, to just build retaining walls and build a sidewalk on the east side of the road. We will let the second project bid this fall and that will be the main project,” said Roger Hall, city engineer for the city Rapid City.

The first contract is expected to start this fall and is expected to be completed by May 2024.

Once that’s done, the second contract will start which includes paving the roadway and is estimated to cost $20 million.

Although there is currently construction happening now this is preparation for the reconstruction project. You are also asked to try and find alternative routes to help alleviate traffic.

“We’re just asking people to be patient and take your time, find alternative routes if you can. We’re coordinating with the school district; they’ll be bussing the children down here. It’s going to be very congested, we know that. This is obviously one of our choke points in Rapid City, and I think when we’re all done everybody will be very appreciative of the work we’re doing,” said Hall.

The main goal once the project is finished is safety.

