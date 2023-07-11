Rapid City seeks applicants for historic preservation commission

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The City is seeking to fill one (1) vacancy on the Historic Preservation Commission. Interested applicants can submit a Citizen Interest Application online.

The application deadline is July 31 at 5 p.m.

The Rapid City Historic Preservation Commission is dedicated to maintaining the natural environment and quality of life of the community by preserving historically and/or architecturally significant buildings and sites. This helps to promote economic vitality and diversity.

If you are interested in historic preservation and can represent the Downtown Historic District, West Boulevard Historic District, or are an industry professional with experience in history, architecture, planning, urban planning, historic preservation, archaeology, American studies, American civilization, cultural geography, cultural anthropology, law, or construction, you are encouraged to apply for a position on the commission.

Additional information on the Historic Preservation Commission can be found on the HPC’s website www.rapidcityhpc.com in addition to the Historic Preservation Commission page on the city website.

Appointments are recommended by the Mayor and confirmed by the Rapid City Council. Please contact the Mayor’s Office at 394-4110 with questions.

Keep up to date on your local news with the KEVN News App.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.