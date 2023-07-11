Preparing for the biggest event in South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The biggest tourism event in South Dakota is coming up fast.

The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally brings nearly half-a-million people to the Black Hills, and poses logistical challenges to both businesses and the city.

For city officials, it’s all about safety, from approving permits to suspending ongoing road construction.

“When it comes to safety sometimes we need to close projects down and have everything kind of buttoned up and ready for the mass of people to come and enjoy our community,” said Rick Bush, Director of Public Works for the City of Sturgis.

Bush says aside from adding temporary lights and signs, a big job is to assist businesses with setting up temporary stores and cleaning up afterward.

For businesses, preparing for the rally involves ensuring their inventory can accommodate the sales, including ordering rally-specific memorabilia.

“We have to clean up we have to get all the racks set up that are here every year for the rally and constantly look at all the products and see what’s selling out, what’s coming in, and what’s going,” said Susan Powers, the manager at one Mavericks Trading Post.

While many businesses share this approach, one business owner says he makes no changes.

“So a lot of the stuff I have is here year round I don’t change anything my prices go down for the rally unlike a lot of the out-of-state vendors come and take advantage of tourists, my prices remain the same,” said Max Fjelstad, the owner of Prairie Emporium.

Whether you prepare or not, the rally isn’t waiting. It will be in the Black Hills Aug. 4-13.

