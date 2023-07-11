Fire station 1 is on track to finish construction on time

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - In February, the Rapid City Fire Department broke ground for an expansion to the main fire station.

The expansion and updates are addressing the needs for the station, including integrating the fire marshal’s office into the main building. Along with the physical building construction, the department has also had to do some work inside the garage to update the drainage system.

”They’ve been moving right along, I think fully on schedule. Mechanicals been put in, a bunch of the mechanical pieces have been put in for the new building and then we’ll feed this existing portion once they come in and do the remodel in here. There’s just a ton of work going on all over the place here,” said RCFD Chief Jason Culberson.

The department is expected to move into part of their new station in October of 2024, with all constructions and upgrades expected to be done in 2025.

Culberson also said that Mac Construction has been amazing in keeping the station operational, while also staying on track with all the construction.

