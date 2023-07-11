Drive-by shooting kills 9-year-old boy at his grandmother’s birthday party

Police say 9-year-old Ulysses Campos was killed in a drive-by shooting while attending his...
Police say 9-year-old Ulysses Campos was killed in a drive-by shooting while attending his grandmother’s birthday party.(Source: GoFundMe)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 11:14 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN PARK, Ill. (AP) - A 9-year-old boy attending his grandmother’s birthday party in a Chicago suburb was killed in a drive-by shooting, police said.

Ulysses Campos had been playing with a group of children in an alley late Saturday when four to six shots were fired from a moving vehicle, Franklin Park police director Michael Witz said in a statement Sunday night.

The boy was struck in the chest and died after being taken to a hospital, police said.

Ulysses died just two weeks shy of his 10th birthday, his family told WLS. They said he loved playing video games and making people laugh.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help pay for his funeral.

No one else was struck by gunfire in the 10:15 p.m. shooting, which happened in a Franklin Park neighborhood about a mile outside Chicago’s western city limits.

Police said a person of interest in the shooting was taken into custody, and officers found a car suspected to be involved in the shooting in nearby Leyden Township. They asked anyone with information to contact the department.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

The two-day event was held after Gay Pride Month.
Drag queen invites Gov. Noem to drag show
Video shows Joseph Damiani on his back porch seconds after his dogs raced past him, closely...
WATCH: Dogs narrowly escape bear by running through doggy door
Missing children scams are now circulating on social media.
Missing children scams are circulating on social media
Colton Bagola sentenced for 2019 murder (photo courtesy OST Police Department)
Pine Ridge man sentenced to life for 2019 murder
Wagner man sentenced for abusive sexual contact

Latest News

The $725 million jackpot would be the 7th largest Powerball prize.
Powerball jackpot reaches $725 million; no winner Monday
FILE - A member of a team affiliated with the National Park Service uses ground-penetrating...
Dig begins for the remains of children at a long-closed Native American boarding school
Vehicles come to a standstill near a washed-out and flooded portion of the Palisades Parkway...
Relentless rain causes floods in Northeast, prompts rescues and swamps Vermont’s capital
Police are searching for 9-month-old Harlow Darby Freeman, who they say was kidnapped from...
Amber Alert issued for kidnapped 9-month-old girl in Alabama