Deputies help douse Caputa grass fire

A grassland fire near Caputa started early Monday afternoon.
By Madison Newman
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 6:27 PM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Early this afternoon, a grass fire broke out near Caputa.

Two deputies from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and reported seeing smoke, and said there was a possibility of houses being damaged. While waiting for the fire department to respond, the two grabbed hoses that were hooked up to one of the local houses, and started spraying the area to stop the spread of the fire.

”We didn’t know how long it was going to take for the fire department to find a way into where it was, and we didn’t want any property damage or livestock to be injured or anything like that. So we just jumped in and took care of the situation,” said Deputy Brian Austin.

No injuries or property damage was reported, other than the burned areas of grass in the field the fire started in.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The two-day event was held after Gay Pride Month.
Drag queen invites Gov. Noem to drag show
Video shows Joseph Damiani on his back porch seconds after his dogs raced past him, closely...
WATCH: Dogs narrowly escape bear by running through doggy door
Missing children scams are now circulating on social media.
Missing children scams are circulating on social media
Colton Bagola sentenced for 2019 murder (photo courtesy OST Police Department)
Pine Ridge man sentenced to life for 2019 murder
Wagner man sentenced for abusive sexual contact

Latest News

Bee is the Humane Society of the Black Hills pet of the week.
A cute little Bee can now be adopted
How would you spend your multi-million-dollar prize?
What’s the first thing you would do if you won the Powerball?
Reconstruction is expected to help alleviate traffic congestion on the road, and near the...
Reconstruction coming to Rapid City road
Sturgis rally shirts
Preparing for the biggest event in South Dakota
Rapid City Fire Department Station1 construction update.
Fire station 1 is on track to finish construction on time