A cute little Bee can now be adopted

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s the perfect time of year to bring Bee into your home, and we’re not talking about the ones that make honey.

Bee is a friendly, enthusiastic 3-year-old shepherd mix. She loves people, and is known to do a happy dance whenever she sees people.

Bee is talkative and loves playing outside, chasing balls. She is very sweet and always bursting with energy.

Those interested in getting to know Bee better can visit her at the Humane Society of the Black Hills, open every day at 11 a.m.

