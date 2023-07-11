Bank of America to pay more than $100M for doubling fees, opening accounts without customer consent

Bank of America will pay $250 million for doubling up on fees and opening accounts without...
Bank of America will pay $250 million for doubling up on fees and opening accounts without customer approval, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau says.(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 7:03 AM MDT|Updated: moments ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Bank of America must pay more than $100 million to customers for double-dipping on some fees, withholding reward bonuses and opening accounts without customer consent.

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency also found that the bank’s double-dipping on fees was illegal.

Bank of America will pay $90 million in penalties to its organization and $60 million in penalties to the OCC, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said Tuesday.

Bank of America, based in Charlotte, North Carolina, serves 68 million people and small business clients. The bank had $2.4 trillion in consolidated assets and $1.9 trillion in domestic deposits as of March 31, making it the second- largest bank in the U.S.

