Native Pop showcases artists from the Black Hills and beyond

When you think of Main Street Square in Rapid City, the first thing that comes to mind may not be an art show.
By Cody Dennis
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 9:58 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The annual art show “Native Pop” made its way over to Main Street Square and they had collections of art from artists ranging from photography to jewelry making.

Organizers say the purpose of hosting an event like this is to put a spotlight on indigenous artists in the area who they say would not get recognition otherwise. On Saturday they had an awards ceremony for a variety of art categories and a fashion show to display as much of the art as possible.

One artist present says it isn’t just local artists represented at this show either.

”This is a very unique show in the way that we get to not only showcase regional artists but also we have artists from all over the country that come here for a two-day show,” said Jennifer White, an artist present at the event.

White says she has attended the event since it started 11 years ago and has seen it grow from just a few artists to over 50 today.

