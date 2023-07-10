Mostly Sunny Week Ahead; Some Storms Still in the Forecast

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Some clouds will remain in the sky overnight tonight in Rapid City. Low temperatures will fall into the low 60s in Rapid City, A few spots in the higher elevations of the Hills will see temperatures in the 50s tonight. Tomorrow, we start off with some clouds and possibly a shower. Those clouds start to clear, but the chance for some thunderstorms surfaces in the afternoon. A few of these storms may be severe. Highs in the low 80s. Wednesday, mostly sunny skies will dominate the sky. Highs in the 80s.

High temperatures stay in the 80s for Thursday with the chance for some scattered thunderstorms towards the afternoon and evening. Friday, temperatures are expected to barely creep up above the 80 degree mark. An afternoon thunderstorm is possible Friday. The weekend, temperatures remain steady near the 80 degree mark. Mostly sunny skies will be expected both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday an afternoon thunderstorm could pop up, but Sunday we all stay dry. Monday, temperatures increase to the low to mid 80s with mostly sunny skies.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.