Mostly Sunny Week Ahead; Some Storms Still in the Forecast

By Ryan Larmeu
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 4:45 PM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Some clouds will remain in the sky overnight tonight in Rapid City. Low temperatures will fall into the low 60s in Rapid City, A few spots in the higher elevations of the Hills will see temperatures in the 50s tonight. Tomorrow, we start off with some clouds and possibly a shower. Those clouds start to clear, but the chance for some thunderstorms surfaces in the afternoon. A few of these storms may be severe. Highs in the low 80s. Wednesday, mostly sunny skies will dominate the sky. Highs in the 80s.

High temperatures stay in the 80s for Thursday with the chance for some scattered thunderstorms towards the afternoon and evening. Friday, temperatures are expected to barely creep up above the 80 degree mark. An afternoon thunderstorm is possible Friday. The weekend, temperatures remain steady near the 80 degree mark. Mostly sunny skies will be expected both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday an afternoon thunderstorm could pop up, but Sunday we all stay dry. Monday, temperatures increase to the low to mid 80s with mostly sunny skies.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The two-day event was held after Gay Pride Month.
Drag queen invites Gov. Noem to drag show
Video shows Joseph Damiani on his back porch seconds after his dogs raced past him, closely...
WATCH: Dogs narrowly escape bear by running through doggy door
Colton Bagola sentenced for 2019 murder (photo courtesy OST Police Department)
Pine Ridge man sentenced to life for 2019 murder
Missing children scams are now circulating on social media.
Missing children scams are circulating on social media
Wagner man sentenced for abusive sexual contact

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Maybe our first 90-degree day of the year in Rapid City today!
HOT
Hot temperatures and a chance of thunderstorms on Monday
Stormy Saturday. Sunshine and Warmer Temperatures Sunday Through Next Week
Rapid CIty 7 Day Forecast
Turning much warmer as we head into next week.