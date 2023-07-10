Maybe our first 90-degree day of the year in Rapid City today!

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 5:23 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Will we see our first official 90 degree day today? It’s possible! A ridge of high pressure aloft and plenty of sunshine will help those temperatures soar today.

Isolated thunderstorms are possible today, but a better chance arrives Tuesday as a well-defined upper level disturbance moves in from the west and northwest. There might be a couple of severe storms Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Wednesday is looking to be mostly dry, then another chance of storms arrives Thursday with another front.

Friday through the weekend and perhaps much of next week will be mostly dry. Cooler than normal temperatures are likely this weekend, then warmer temperatures return next week.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The two-day event was held after Gay Pride Month.
Drag queen invites Gov. Noem to drag show
Video shows Joseph Damiani on his back porch seconds after his dogs raced past him, closely...
WATCH: Dogs narrowly escape bear by running through doggy door
Missing children scams are now circulating on social media.
Missing children scams are circulating on social media
Colton Bagola sentenced for 2019 murder (photo courtesy OST Police Department)
Pine Ridge man sentenced to life for 2019 murder
Wagner man sentenced for abusive sexual contact

Latest News

HOT
Hot temperatures and a chance of thunderstorms on Monday
Stormy Saturday. Sunshine and Warmer Temperatures Sunday Through Next Week
Rapid CIty 7 Day Forecast
Turning much warmer as we head into next week.
Storms
Storms Continue in the Forecast; Sunshine In Store Sunday