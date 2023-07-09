Wagner man sentenced for abusive sexual contact
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KEVN) - Zander Zephier of Wagner, South Dakota, was convicted on July 6 of abusive sexual contact. He knowingly engaged in and attempted to engage in, sexual contact with a child who had not attained the age of 16.
Zephier, age 22, was sentenced to 21 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $100.
He will also need to register as a sex offender.
Zephier was immediately remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.
