Wagner man sentenced for abusive sexual contact

(WLUC)
By Ezra Garcia
Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KEVN) - Zander Zephier of Wagner, South Dakota, was convicted on July 6 of abusive sexual contact. He knowingly engaged in and attempted to engage in, sexual contact with a child who had not attained the age of 16.

Zephier, age 22, was sentenced to 21 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $100.

He will also need to register as a sex offender.

Zephier was immediately remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

Keep up to date on your local news with the KEVN News App.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video shows Joseph Damiani on his back porch seconds after his dogs raced past him, closely...
WATCH: Dogs narrowly escape bear by running through doggy door
The two-day event was held after Gay Pride Month.
Drag queen invites Gov. Noem to drag show
Colton Bagola sentenced for 2019 murder (photo courtesy OST Police Department)
Pine Ridge man sentenced to life for 2019 murder
Most car break-ins occur at night.
Pennington County sees increase in break-ins
The accused killing was suspected of happening between July 3 and 4.
Boesem pleads not guilty

Latest News

Out of the pandemic came the rise of freelance work, side hustles, and new business owners.
Freelancers earnings boom in 2022, breaks record study says
Organizations to host public meeting on major street plan update/analysis project
Veterans have multiple obstacles to deal with on a daily basis from dealing with life-changing...
Put your strength to the test and join “Deadlifts for DAV” fitness challenge
The two-day event was held after Gay Pride Month.
Drag queen invites Gov. Noem to drag show